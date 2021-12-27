Catholic World News

Papal condolences following death of Archbishop Tutu

December 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: South African Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts against apartheid, died on December 26 at the age of 90 (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

