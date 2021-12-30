Catholic World News

Bishops grant Catholics dispensation to eat meat on New Year’s Eve in Poland

December 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Notes from Poland

CWN Editor's Note: In Poland, the Friday abstinence from meat is still in force throughout the year. In three-quarters of the nation’s dioceses, bishops have dispensed the faithful from the obligation on December 31, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!