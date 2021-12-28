Catholic World News

Canadian archdiocese files for bankruptcy

December 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of St. John's

CWN Editor's Note: A year after a Canadian court ruled that the Archdiocese of St. John’s (Newfoundland) was liable for abuse that took place in a Christian Brothers orphanage, the archdiocese has filed for bankruptcy.



CWN first reported on the Newfoundland orphanage abuse scandal in 1996.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!