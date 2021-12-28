Catholic World News

Look to the horizon, Pope tells Holy Land youth

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “in the midst of poverty, in a time of wars, of limitations, of barriers, of lack of freedom, think of the crib of Jesus,” Pope Francis said in a message to the young people of the Holy Land. “And just as He did what He did from a manger, you too in situations of contradiction can do great things!”

