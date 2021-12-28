Catholic World News

Christmas in Bethlehem: true peace requires rights, not concessions, Patriarch preaches

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, of Jerusalem celebrated Christmas Mass in Bethlehem. The Latin Patriarchate described the celebrations that took place in Bethlehem and published the Patriarch’s homily at Midnight Mass.

