Imitate St. Joseph’s dedication to work and family, Pope tells Vatican employees

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff’s greeting to Vatican employees took place 45 minutes after the conclusion of his address to the Roman Curia (CWN coverage, full text).

