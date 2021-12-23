Catholic World News

Vermont diocese seeks demolition of closed cathedral

December 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Burlington, whose territory covers the entire State of Vermont, has asked the city for permission to demolish the former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.



Dedicated in 1977 on the site of an earlier cathedral destroyed by arson, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was closed in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!