Church in Karnataka vandalized

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) is 84% Hindu, 13% Muslim, and 2% Christian.



“In recent weeks,” according to the report, “there have been episodes of intercommunal tension and violence against Christians. At the root of the tensions is the new bill that aims to limit religious conversions, presented in the state parliament.”

