EU bishops call on Europe’s governments to welcome and relocate refugees

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Pope’s December 22 appeal for joint European political action for refugees and migrants, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, wrote, “I would like to join in the appeal of the Holy Father Pope Francis calling on the authorities of EU states to generously allow refugees who are stuck in the territories of first reception, as is the case in Cyprus and Greece, to be relocated in other EU country and to receive there the protection and promotion that they and their families need.”



The prelate added, “I also appeal to the Church in Europe, to our parishes, communities and faithful, to become true witnesses to Christ in this time of the Nativity of Our Lord, and to welcome in a spirit of service those who have arrived at our lands seeking protection as refugees, and to make a common effort that leads to concrete projects to accommodate them, in collaboration with public authorities.”

