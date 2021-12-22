Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop: Persecution of Christians is ‘more intense now than ever’

December 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “In Nigeria as a whole, at least 60,000 Christians have been killed in the past two decades,” according to the report. “An estimated 3,462 Christians were killed in Nigeria in the first 200 days of 2021, or 17 per day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!