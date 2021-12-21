Catholic World News

LA Archdiocese sues public school district over denial of federal funds for low-income school students

December 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Redondo Beach Daily Breeze

CWN Editor's Note: In June, the California Department of Education found that the Los Angeles Unified School District’s denial of federal Title I funds to archdiocesan low-income students was “egregious,” “totally unreasonable” and “the antithesis of good faith,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!