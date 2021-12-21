Catholic World News

Pope appeals for help for victims of Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At least 376 people have lost their lives in Typhoon Rai (also known as Typhoon Odette). The tropical cyclone has caused over $600 million in property damage.

