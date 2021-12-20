Catholic World News

New Jersey governor applauds rule allowing nurses to perform abortions

December 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who identifies himself as Catholic, has welcomed the adoption of new state regulations that allow non-doctors to perform abortions.



Under new regulations advanced by the state’s Board of Medical Examiners, legal abortions may be performed by nurses, midwives, and physician’s assistants. Governor Murphy said: “Removing outdated barriers to care ensures that all New Jerseyans have equitable access to reproductive health care.”

