Many women fear their voices will be ignored in synod, Vatican official says

December 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, spoke at Women and Synodality, a conference sponsored by the Australian Embassy to the Holy See, Georgetown University, and La Civiltà Cattolica.

