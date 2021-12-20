Catholic World News

Pakistani nun receives desperate messages from ‘those left in Kabul’

December 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in Milan, Sister Shanhaz Bhatti, who served in Kabul before the Taliban takeover, said, “Every day, I receive many messages, and I cry, because I can’t do anything.”

