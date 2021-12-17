Catholic World News

Pope marks 85th birthday; AP sees ‘get tough’ approach

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a portrait of Pope Francis, who celebrates his 85th birthday on December 17, the Associated Press said that the Pontiff is taking a stronger line against his critics, “with the papal equivalent of ‘no more Mr. Nice Guy.’”

