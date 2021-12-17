Catholic World News

Holy See urges joint efforts in care and protection of refugees

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the Undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, spoke at a high-level officials meeting of the UN Refugee Agency.



Cardinal Czerny “restated the Holy See’s support for the vision and ambition of the Global Compact on Refugees and highlighted the importance of joint efforts to provide care for displaced persons,” Vatican News reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

