Parish priest asks Archbishop Cordileone to reschedule visit because he’s unvaccinated

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has encouraged Catholics to be vaccinated against Covid but recently disclosed that he has not been vaccinated himself.



“It’s our policy here that all the priests who celebrate Mass need to be vaccinated out of concern for our parishioners,” said Father George Williams, SJ, pastor of St. Agnes Church in San Francisco. “When I explained this to His Excellency, he graciously understood.”

