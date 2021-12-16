Catholic World News

French bishops discuss abuse report, archbishop’s resignation with Pope

December 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis, has denied reports of a romantic relationship with a woman.



Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the bishops’ conference, said that the Pope has agreed “in principle” to meet with members of the independent commission that recently published a report on the abuse of minors in French Catholic institutions.

