Pope says he’ll meet with French sex abuse commission

December 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the leaders of the French bishops’ conference on December 13. Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the conference, said that the Pope has agreed “in principle” to meet with members of the independent commission that recently published a report on the abuse of minors in French Catholic institutions.

