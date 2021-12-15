Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops call for religious liberty, freedom of conscience in new constitution

December 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an October 2020 plebiscite, 78% of voters approved the drafting of a new constitution to replace the constitution approved in 1980, during the military regime led by Augusto Pinochet. A constitutional convention began in July.

