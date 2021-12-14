Catholic World News

Andorra’s prime minister meets with Pontiff

December 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The European principality of 85,000 (map) is 89% Catholic.



Following his meeting with Pope Francis, Prime Minister Xavier Espot met with the Holy See’s Secretary of State and Secretary for Relations with States. The parties discussed “the excellent relations existing between the Principality and the Holy See, which are part of a long historical tradition of understanding and mutual support,” according to a Vatican statement. “Attention then turned to important issues affecting Andorran society, including the phenomenon of migration.”

