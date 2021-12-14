Catholic World News

Pope clears French nun for sainthood

December 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 13, Pope Francis approved decrees advancing six sainthood causes.



The Pontiff approved a decree on a miracle attributed to Blessed Anne-Marie Rivier (1768-1838), thus paving the way for her canonization. The nun founded the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.



Pope Francis also cleared the way for the beatification of Venerable Sister Maria Carola Cecchin (1877-1925) and approved decrees on the heroic virtues of four Servants of God, who may now be honored as venerable. The four are Mercedarian Father Andrés Garrido Perales (1663-1728), Capuchin Franciscan Father Carlo Maria da Abbiategrasso (1825-59), Combonian Missionary Father Bernardo Sartori (1897-1983), and Sister Maria Malgorzata Banas (1896-1966).

