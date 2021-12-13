Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal surveys 20 years of sex-abuse scandal

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal offers a perspective on the damage done to the Catholic Church in the US by the sex-abuse scandal, looking back across twenty years since the scandal hit the headlines. (CWN editor Phil Lawler is quoted.)

