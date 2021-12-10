Catholic World News

Boston archdiocese plans mask mandate for Christmas

December 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Boston will require worshippers to wear face masks at Mass during the Christmas season. Cardinal Sean O’Malley explained that the measure would “provide an important and enhanced level of safety during the upcoming Christmas season Masses.”

