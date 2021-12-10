Catholic World News

Around the world, bishops confront new same-sex marriage laws

December 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “From Chile, to Hungary, to Japan, debate over the issue has intensified, and, in some instances, recent steps have been taken to legalize same-sex marriage,” according to the report. “The bishops in those countries have been vocal in advocating for the Catholic Church’s position that marriage is between a man and a woman.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!