Let us not be afraid of our miseries, Pope tells Cenacolo Community

December 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of December 8, Pope Francis visited the house of the Cenacolo Community in Rome. Founded in 1983 by Mother Elvira Petrozzi, the Community ministers to young drug addicts, orphans, and street children.



“Do not be afraid of reality, of the truth, of our miseries,” Pope Francis said. “Help many young people who are in situations like yours. Have the courage to say: ‘Think that there is a better way.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

