Statue defaced at Immaculate Conception basilica in DC

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A marble statue of Our Lady of Fatima, located in the garden of the Immaculate Conception basilica in Washington, DC, was damaged by a vandal who hammered the face and hacked away the hands.



The attack was recorded by a security camera, and police are looking for a male suspect.

