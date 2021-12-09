Cincinnati archdiocese announces parish ‘family’ groups amid massive consolidation effort
December 09, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: “Under the plan, existing parishes in the Cincinnati archdiocese— of which there are currently more than 200— have been grouped together into 53 ‘families’ of between 5 to 7 on average,” according to the report.
In announcing the plan, the archdiocese said that “the number of registered Catholic households in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has declined at a rate of 2.72 per day for the past decade. . . . The number of available priests will decrease by approximately 20% by 2026.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!