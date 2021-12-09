Catholic World News

Cause for canonization of Dorothy Day readied for Rome

December 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Dorothy Day Guild

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York celebrated Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral to mark the conclusion of the diocesan phase of the Servant of God Dorothy Day’s sainthood cause.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!