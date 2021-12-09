Catholic World News

Papal message for dedication of tower at Sagrada Família

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a Spanish-language video message for the dedication of Sagrada Familia’s second-highest tower.



Located in Barcelona, the unfinished basilica is the masterpiece of the Servant of God Antoni Gaudí (1852-1926). Groundbreaking took place in 1882, and Pope Benedict XVI consecrated it during his apostolic journey to Spain in 2010 (homily).

