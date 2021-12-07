Catholic World News

Taiwan honored at Vatican display of Nativity scenes

December 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican made Taiwan the guest of honor at the opening of a exhibition of Nativity scenes in the Bernini colonnade of St. Peter’s Square. Taiwan’s Ambassador Matthew Lee presided at the opening event along with Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the president of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.



By making this diplomatic gesture toward Taiwan, the Vatican made a rare move that could roil diplomatic relations with China.

