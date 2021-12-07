Catholic World News

Continued controversy over crucifixes in Italian classrooms

December 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The presence of crucifixes in Italian classrooms is now optional. A recent high court ruling “has caused an uproar in the media, and is likely to spark new clashes rather than promote a truce.”

