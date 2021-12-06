Catholic World News

Israeli archeologists find remains dating back to Sanhedrin

December 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Sanhedrin (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) was the supreme Jewish court in Jerusalem. Following the destruction of the Temple by Romans in 70, the Sanhedrin fled to Jabneh (now called Yavne), where the remains were found.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!