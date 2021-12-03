Catholic World News

Christian home in Iraq is fire-bombed

December 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in the capital of Maysan Governorate (map) on November 28.



“The country has become like a jungle,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. “We wonder, who cares about us and our suffering, as we are citizens among the people of this country.”

