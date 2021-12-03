Catholic World News
Former Dayton-area priest pleads guilty to child rape
December 03, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Father Geoff Drew has pled guilty to the rape of an altar boy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when the child was 10-11 years old.
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati suspended the priest for “boundary violations” in 2019, and will now seek from the Vatican his laicization.
