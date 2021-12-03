Catholic World News

Former Paris archbishop asks ‘forgiveness from those I might have hurt’

December 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris. The 70-year-old prelate, who was appointed Archbishop of Paris in 2017, offered to resign following the publication of a report about his relationship with a woman.



Archbishop Aupetit denied the existence of “a relationship in love or a sexual relationship,” but said that he “managed the situation badly with a certain person” when he was vicar general of the archdiocese.



“I have been deeply troubled by the attacks on me ... I pray for those who, maybe, have wished bad things onto me, as Christ has taught us,” he said on the day of his resignation. “I ask forgiveness from those I might have hurt.”

