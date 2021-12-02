Catholic World News

Dutch bishops cancel Christmas Midnight Masses

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Dutch government has barred public gatherings between 5:00 PM and 5:00 AM at least through December 19, and the bishops have cancelled Christmas Midnight Masses as a precaution, according to the report.



84% of people in the Western European nation of 17.3 million (map) have been fully vaccinated, according to the report, and 587 are hospitalized with Covid in intensive care units.

