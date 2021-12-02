Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop criticizes Biden administration for removing Nigeria for religious-freedom blacklist

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken designated China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as “countries of particular concern,” as they “engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”



In not including Nigeria—which had previously been on the annual list—Blinken has attracted criticism from a number of religious-freedom advocates. “There is nothing on the ground to suggest that Christians have an easier time practicing their faith in Nigeria today than they did one or two years ago,” said Bishop Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo of Oyo.

