US designates China, Russia, 8 others as ‘egregious’ violators of religious freedom

November 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State Antony Blinken designated China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as “countries of particular concern,” as they “engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.”

