Yet another Catholic church destroyed by Myanmar junta

December 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On November 27, Myanmar’s military burned down the Catholic church in the town of Thantlang in western Myanmar (map), according to the report. In October, 10,000 residents fled Thantlang, the Associated Press reported.

