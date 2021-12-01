Catholic World News

Spanish bishop gets civilly married

December 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Xavier Novell of Solsona, Spain, who resigned his office on August 23 at the age of 52, has contracted a civil marriage with Sivia Caballol, 38, a divorced mother of two. BBC reported that Caballol is “a woman who writes Satanic-tinged erotic fiction.”

