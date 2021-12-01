Catholic World News

December papal prayer intention: catechists

December 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s December prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “Let us pray for the catechists, summoned to announce the Word of God: may they be its witnesses, with courage and creativity and in the power of the Holy Spirit.”

