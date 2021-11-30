Papal donation to Baghdad hospital
November 30, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has donated an oxygen-generating machine to a Catholic hospital in Baghdad. “The oxygen produced is not used only at Saint Raphael, but also to supply other hospitals, including state hospitals and hospitals in other cities,” according to Vatican News.
L’Osservatore Romano reported that the machine was purchased with funds from the Secretariat of State, the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, and the Office of Papal Charities.
