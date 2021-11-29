Catholic World News

Put talents to use with ‘boldness, hope, creativity, and courage’: papal message to social doctrine festival

November 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On November 25, Pope Francis sent a video message to the 11th Festival of the Social Doctrine of the Church (Italian website). The four-day festival took place in Verona, Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!