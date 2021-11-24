Catholic World News

Parish council members file lawsuit against Louisville priest

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Current and former members of the parish council at St. John Vianney Church in Louisville have filed a civil suit against the pastor, Father Anthony Ngo, accusing him of pocketing donations. Father Ngo has denied the allegations.

