Catholic World News

Bishop Rhoades: ‘The Holy Spirit was at work’ in USCCB Eucharist document

November 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne — South Bend, until recently the chairman of the US bishops’ doctrine committee, was the bishop primarily responsible for The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church, which was recently approved in a 222-8 vote.



Addressing the reception of Holy Communion by pro-abortion politicians, he said, “I don’t think we skirted the issue.”



Bishop Rhoades criticized comments on pro-abortion politicians made by Cardinal Roger Mahony, the retired Archbishop of Los Angeles, in a Vatican News interview prior to the bishops’ vote. “I very much disagree with that,” said Bishop Rhoades. “I was saddened to read that because it’s just not consistent for a Catholic to be supporting legalized abortion or funding of abortion. It’s not consistent with one’s faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!