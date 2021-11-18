Catholic World News

US bishops approve statement on the Eucharist, National Eucharistic Revival

November 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In a 222-8 vote, the US bishops approved “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church,” as well as a three-year plan for a National Eucharistic Revival. In a 201-17 vote, the bishops approved a national Eucharistic congress in Indianapolis in summer 2024.



The bishops’ statement “does not contain reference to pro-abortion Catholic politicians, though it does mention the possibility of prohibiting Catholics from Holy Communion,” The Pillar reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

