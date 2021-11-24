Catholic World News

Relic of St. John Paul II stolen from historic basilica

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The relic was stolen from the Basilica of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Buenos Aires, according to the rector of the Polish Catholic mission in Argentina.

