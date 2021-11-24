Catholic World News

After McWilliams, Cleveland seminary faces questions

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert McWilliams, 41, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually exploiting boys in Confession and collecting a large cache of child pornography. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland in 2017.



“The seminary’s rector told a reporter last month there were no red flags in the priest’s file,” writes JD Flynn, editor-in-chief of The Pillar. “But that claim may not hold water with Catholics looking for ecclesial reform, in the wake of the McCarrick scandal, and with two Cleveland priests, ordained in the same 2017 class, both now accused of aberrant sexual behavior.”

